iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $22,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRGF. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 117,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 217.9% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 613,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 764.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 63,501 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

LRGF stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.