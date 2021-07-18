iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

EFG stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.20. 298,598 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

