iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,908 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $69,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 150,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

