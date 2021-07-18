iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.22% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $160.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.89. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

