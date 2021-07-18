iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 173,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $160.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.89.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

