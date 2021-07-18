iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $115.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,203. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

