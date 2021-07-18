iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 320.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,338 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,724. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

