iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.15. 107,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,486. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 316,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 488,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 251,622 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

