iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2,153.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,849,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

