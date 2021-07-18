J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Up 37.0% in June

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price target on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.37.

JSAIY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,424. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.9796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

