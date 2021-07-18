James E. Flynn Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) insider James E. Flynn bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000,000.00.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.41. 419,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,989. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $105.12 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

