James E. Flynn Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) insider James E. Flynn bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000,000.00.
Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.41. 419,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,989. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $105.12 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
