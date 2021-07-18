Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 123,016 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 791.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,016 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

EQC stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.20 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.24.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

