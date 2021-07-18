Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 386,507 two (NYSE:TWOA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in two (NYSE:TWOA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 386,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.51% of TWO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at $398,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWOA stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. two has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

