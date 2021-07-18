Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.22% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RFEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RFEM opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $78.24.

