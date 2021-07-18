Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.75 Million in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 129,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Legend Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 25.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 24.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $40.70 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

