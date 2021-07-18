Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.87 Million in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Heska as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Heska by 858.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.83.

HSKA stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $247.02.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

