Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.99 Million in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 402,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

NASDAQ:LCAHU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

