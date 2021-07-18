Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Badger Meter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $32,086,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 216,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Badger Meter by 51.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 65.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

