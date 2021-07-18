Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 384,878 IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 384,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.03% of IG Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGAC. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,205,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 987,678 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,802,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 718,800 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,190,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,065,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,130,000. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IGAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

