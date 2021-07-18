Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 88,925 Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Coursera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $952,060,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $148,011,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $45,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $8,933,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $6,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,562 shares of company stock worth $11,900,393 in the last ninety days.

Shares of COUR opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.02. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.