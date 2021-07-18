Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,511 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter.

AEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.05 on Friday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

