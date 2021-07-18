Jane Street Group LLC Sells 23,326 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,326 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000.

Shares of ECH stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

