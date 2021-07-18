Jane Street Group LLC Takes $3.98 Million Position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth approximately $8,415,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth approximately $6,578,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth approximately $2,985,000.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.