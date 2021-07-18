Jane Street Group LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.34% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of HMOP opened at $42.34 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.10.

