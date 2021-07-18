Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) versus ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Critical Contrast

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ExlService and Janel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $958.43 million 3.77 $89.48 million $2.71 39.85 Janel $82.43 million 0.20 -$1.73 million N/A N/A

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Janel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ExlService has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 10.16% 15.57% 9.04% Janel 0.18% 1.44% 0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ExlService and Janel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 6 1 0 2.14 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

ExlService presently has a consensus target price of $95.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.71%. Given ExlService’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ExlService is more favorable than Janel.

Summary

ExlService beats Janel on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including financial planning and analysis, strategic finance, decision support, regulatory reporting, and compliance services. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, enhancing customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, payment integrity and care management, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Logistics Services, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Global Logistics Services segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

