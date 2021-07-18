Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 404,702 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Suncor Energy worth $41,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $125,404,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of SU stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.1707 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

