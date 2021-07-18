Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 131,984 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,984 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.28% of TransUnion worth $48,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $116.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.07.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,683. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

