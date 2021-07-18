Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 198,827 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.63% of SPX worth $42,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPX in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SPX in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SPX in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

