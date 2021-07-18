Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,111 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 210,303 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.65% of Cryoport worth $39,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 204,690 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Cryoport stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

