Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.37% of Argo Group International worth $41,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 421,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 64,719 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGO stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

