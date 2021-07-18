Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,449 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.31% of GDS worth $46,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 45.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

GDS stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

