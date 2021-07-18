Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216,160 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.22% of Kansas City Southern worth $51,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after acquiring an additional 401,351 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $75,107,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 108.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 510,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,830,000 after acquiring an additional 265,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $266.33 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.