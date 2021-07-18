Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,952 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $46,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $351.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

