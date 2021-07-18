Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,160 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.89% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $38,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 595,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

