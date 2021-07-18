Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $38.42 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,061 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.27% of Abiomed worth $38,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Abiomed by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Riccelli sold 110,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $32,015.13. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $317.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.81. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

