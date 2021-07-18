Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $41.42 Million Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,476 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.19% of Sanderson Farms worth $41,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 31.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 101,055.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $181.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $195.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.88.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

