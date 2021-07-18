Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $41.59 Million Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 615,564 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.97% of Alarm.com worth $41,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,541,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 746.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,530,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,515,381.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,254. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

