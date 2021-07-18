Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $42.20 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 47,433 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of The TJX Companies worth $42,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 626,235 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 21,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,801,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $327,871,000 after acquiring an additional 168,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

TJX opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

