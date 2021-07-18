Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $42.81 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 296.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $42,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

WBA opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.