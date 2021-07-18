Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $43.51 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1,999.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 572,994 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.31% of National Health Investors worth $43,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

NYSE NHI opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.