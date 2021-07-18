Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $44.03 Million Stock Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 197.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,007 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.49% of ESSA Pharma worth $44,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 90,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $3,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $24.97 on Friday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

