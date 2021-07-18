Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $45.35 Million Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 263,965 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.25% of Stoneridge worth $45,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.62.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

