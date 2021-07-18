Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $50.13 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,862 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Xcel Energy worth $50,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,184 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,429. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

