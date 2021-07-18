Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $51.25 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,876 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.59% of Churchill Downs worth $51,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,852,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,773,000 after buying an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,445,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,024,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $65,729,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN stock opened at $181.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.17 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.13 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.17.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

