Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $51.77 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,907 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

XOM stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.