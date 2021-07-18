Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 357.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.11% of Healthcare Services Group worth $44,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $94,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $225,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.