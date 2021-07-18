Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,475 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.87% of Benchmark Electronics worth $42,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,971,000 after purchasing an additional 793,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,119,000 after purchasing an additional 468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 211.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

BHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

