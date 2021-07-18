Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $45.68 Million in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,675,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth $25,689,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth $20,300,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,150,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,199,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,120,000.

OTCMKTS MSDAU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

