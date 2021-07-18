Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $48.39 Million in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 407,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,389,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.59% of Oshkosh as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $285,601.89. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,648. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.63.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $116.85 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

