Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $50.65 Million in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,693,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,654,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 7.05% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,628,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BCYC opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $496,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,047.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,076. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.